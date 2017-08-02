Take A Peek At ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7, Episode 4 With Official Photos For ‘The Spoils of War’

HBO

After such a long wait, can you believe we’re already approaching the halfway point of the eagerly-awaited (yet sadly abbreviated) seventh season of Game of Thrones? This Sunday’s episode “The Spoils of War,” the fourth of seven this season, will likely see matters come to a head between the factions vying for the Iron Throne, as Daenerys finds herself backed into a corner with most of her allies severed and Cersei on the offense. (And if a popular new theory is to be believed, things might get out of hand sooner than we think.)

HBO has released the latest crop of photos for Sunday’s new episode, and, as usual, there’s not a tremendous amount to be gleaned from them. After being rescued from the Narrow Sea following the capture of Yara, Ellaria, and Tyene, it appears as if Theon makes his way to Dragonstone where he’s, well, probably completely frigging useless to Daenerys and crew, if we’re being honest.

Elsewhere, Petyr Baelish seems to be enjoying his favorite activity of scheming, whereas Brienne looks suspicious and Sansa is probably still just terrified of her brother, the Three-Eyed Raven formerly known as Bran Stark.

Finally, as we saw in HBO’s preview clip, Cersei is once again standing before her giant map floor, as she says, “My only venture at this moment is establishing control over this continent and every person on it.” Does wrenching back control (presumably) involve that ridiculous dragon-killing crossbow we were introduced to before? Tune in on Sunday at to find out!