The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Finale Will Be The Show’s Longest Episode By Far

Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.08.17 3 Comments

HBO

To date, the longest episode of Game of Thrones is last season’s big bang finale, “The Winds of Winter,” at 68 minutes. That record will be broken twice in season seven. We already knew the premiere will clock in at 59 minutes (that’s the longest season-opening episode since the pilot), but Watchers on the Wall has the reported running lengths for the other six episodes, including a super-sized finale. At least four of those better be spent on Gendry.

Episode 1: 59 minutes
Episode 2: 59 minutes
Episode 3: 63 minutes
Episode 4: 50 minutes
Episode 5: 59 minutes
Episode 6: 71 minutes
Episode 7: 81 minutes

The seven episodes total 7 hours and 20 minutes, or “significantly less than the average 9 hours and 15 minutes season… Historically, the average episode ranges very little from season to season (from a low of 54:25 in season two to a high of 56:08 in season one), so it’s fair to claim this season leaps ahead with its 63 minutes average.” That’s a long way of saying: fewer episodes, more minutes per episode. And that’s a short way of saying: showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss now have the time to stage the Bronn/Tormund vs. Brienne/Queen of Thorns tag-team wrestling match they’ve been hinting at for years.

Can’t wait.

(Via Watchers on the Wall)

Around The Web

TAGSgame of thrones

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 12 hours ago 3 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 1 day ago
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 2 days ago
TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.06.17 3 days ago 23 Comments
The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.05.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP