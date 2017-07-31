Ice And Fire Came Together On ‘Game Of Thrones’ And Fans Ran A Gamut Of Emotions

#Jon Snow #HBO #Game of Thrones
07.30.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

HBO

The first meeting between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen has been over six years in the making (in real-world time), now they’ve finally met. Unfortunately, their conference at Dragonstone initially didn’t go quite as planned. Dany fully expected the King in the North to quickly bend the knee after a few glimpses at her dragons, but Snow stood firm. He had no reason to pledge fealty to the Mad King’s daughter. After all, if she didn’t listen to him, she’d only be “ruling over a graveyard” and as Davos Seaworth said: “It doesn’t matter whose skeleton sits on the Iron Throne.”

And so, the emotions from fans went from elated that ice and fire finally came together, to fury when Dany decided to send Snow away, thinking he was as mad as her father. The dead don’t walk. But by the end of the episode, no knees were bent, but Tyrion bent Khaleesi’s ear on behalf of Jon Snow’s want of Dragonglass in order to battle the White Walkers. It led from joy to fury and ultimately to relief that Jon and Dany made it beyond their initial icy meeting and were getting to the fire.

And of course, there was that comment: “I am the last Targaryen, Jon Snow.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jon Snow#HBO#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesHBOjon snow

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 4 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 5 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 6 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP