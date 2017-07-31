HBO

The first meeting between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen has been over six years in the making (in real-world time), now they’ve finally met. Unfortunately, their conference at Dragonstone initially didn’t go quite as planned. Dany fully expected the King in the North to quickly bend the knee after a few glimpses at her dragons, but Snow stood firm. He had no reason to pledge fealty to the Mad King’s daughter. After all, if she didn’t listen to him, she’d only be “ruling over a graveyard” and as Davos Seaworth said: “It doesn’t matter whose skeleton sits on the Iron Throne.”

And so, the emotions from fans went from elated that ice and fire finally came together, to fury when Dany decided to send Snow away, thinking he was as mad as her father. The dead don’t walk. But by the end of the episode, no knees were bent, but Tyrion bent Khaleesi’s ear on behalf of Jon Snow’s want of Dragonglass in order to battle the White Walkers. It led from joy to fury and ultimately to relief that Jon and Dany made it beyond their initial icy meeting and were getting to the fire.

And of course, there was that comment: “I am the last Targaryen, Jon Snow.”

Jon & Dany bout to meet #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/GpmPpa31N3 — Lil Bruh Nem (@R_Dizzy) July 31, 2017