Game Of Thrones Season 7: What We Know So Far

A 'Game Of Thrones' Star May Have Revealed When Season 7 Will Premiere

Senior Pop Culture Editor
03.01.17
davos-get-up-and-fail-again

HBO

HBO still hasn’t announced when Game of Thrones will return. This is unacceptable. We know, unlike previous years, it won’t be in March or April — which is just as well, considering every other show, including The Leftovers, Fargo, Better Call Saul, Mystery Science Theater 3000, Veep, Handmaid’s Tale, American Gods, Silicon Valley, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and iZombie, is back that month. We also know that thanks to a delayed shooting schedule, the “debut [is] slated for summer 2017.” That’s both very specific (it’s not fall, winter, or spring!), and very vague. Summer lasts from June 20 to September 22.

Thankfully, according to a loose-lipped Game of Thrones star (for once, it’s not Ian McShane), the season will debut closer to the former than the latter.

Liam Cunningham, who plays the most trustworthy of Onion Knights, Davos Seaworth, told the Irish Independent, “I’ve been disappointing various people around the world because it was meant to come out in April. It’s July now, I think… There’s going to be a launch and something special happening this year for the premiere. The bad news is, there will only be seven episodes and the final season starts again as far as I know in September.” That’s still not an exact date, but at least it’s more precise than “I dunno, eventually.”

Of course, Cunningham eventually took his comment back, tweeting, “Davos don’t know date. Mongo only pawn in Game of Thrones,” but like the North, the internet remembers.

(Via the Irish Independent)

