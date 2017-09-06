‘Game Of Thrones’ Was Reportedly Pirated Over One Billion Times In Season 7

#HBO #Game of Thrones
Senior Pop Culture Editor
09.06.17

HBO

For the first time in the show’s run, an episode of Game of Thrones cracked the 10 million live viewers barrier. Actually, it wasn’t just one episode in season seven; it was five, including a remarkable 12.1 million for the finale. Now imagine how much higher the ratings would have been if everyone who illegally downloaded an episode watched it on HBO. Over 90 million people reportedly relied on torrents to watch the season premiere, and according to Torrent Freak, the numbers only get more staggering from there.

While it’s hard to measure piracy accurately, streaming in particular, piracy tracking outfit MUSO has just released some staggering numbers. According to the company, the latest season was pirated more than a billion times in total. To put this into perspective, this means that on average each episode was pirated 140 million times, compared to 32 million views through legal channels. The vast majority of the pirate “views” came from streaming services (85%), followed by torrents (9%), and direct downloads (6%). (Via)

Even now, over a week after the finale, nine of the 15 most popular torrents on The Pirate Bay are from Game of Thrones (Suits is another piracy favorite, apparently). There’s no easy way for HBO to stem the tide of pirates, who I imagine all look like Euron Greyjoy. Would you want to deal with this?

HBO

I’ll pay the $16 a month, thank you very much.

(Via Torrent Freak)

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesHBOTORRENTS

What Unites Us

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 3 weeks ago 31 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP