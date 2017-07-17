Is Jon Snow Azor Ahai? | In Theory

'Game Of Thrones' Fans Are Shocked By The Guest Star In The Season 7 Premiere

07.16.17

After a year-plus break, Game of Thrones finally returned with “Dragonstone.” We’ll have a complete recap later tonight and a questions-and-answers post tomorrow morning, but until then: Daenerys is finally in Westeros! Samwell is on poop duty in the Citadel! Jon and Sansa are sibling-squabbling (even if they’re not actually siblings)! Tormund is still making advances at an unimpressed Brienne! A lot happened in the episode — we checked in with nearly every main character, minus Theon, Melisandre, and Bronn, among a few others — but the first scene was probably the most eventful. And deadly.

In last season’s finale, Arya (no longer No One) fed Walder Frey his sons, Black Walder and Lothar; learned to bake a pie; then killed one of the orchestrators of the Red Wedding. She’s still hanging out at the Twins, unbeknownst to the Frey bannermen, who think Walder is throwing them a wine party for murdering Robb and Catelyn Stark. Nope, it was actually Arya all along, using what she learned from her training in the House of the Black and White to poison the rowdy soldiers and send a message: “Tell them the North remembers. Tell them winter came for the House of Frey.”

Oh yeah, and Ed Sheeran played a Lannister soldier.

