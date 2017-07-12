HBO

The wait for new episodes of Game of Thrones has been dark and full of terrors, but it’s almost back, HBO swears. To prove it, the network just released a batch of photos from the season seven premiere, “Dragonstone.” Appropriately, one of the stills is of Daenerys hanging out in the titular Targaryen haunt; she also appears next to Grey Worm as the two of them are gazing upwards. Are they looking at a tall building, or a dragon?

As always, bet on a dragon.

Elsewhere, we see Dolorous Edd bearing a torch, a snow-covered Meera, Cersei in her natural state: looking slightly perturbed while holding a glass of wine, a map of Westeros, Lyanna Mormont in a fantastic coat, and most intriguingly, Brienne looking like she’s about ready to mess Podrick up.

I’m certain context will clear the Brienne vs. Pod confusion up (they’re doing something boring, like training), unless it doesn’t. After all, Gwendoline Christie did tell Newsweek, “Game of Thrones is famous for different characters coming together with unlikely consequences. And what’s recurrent in Brienne’s life is forming relationships with people that start with an opposing force, then a begrudging mutual respect and, out of that, a deep respect and pure love. That happens again this season. Brienne will realize a deep alliance.” She’s probably referring to Podrick. They’re at the “opposing force” level, but before long, she’ll be making Tormund faces at him.

I am clearly ready for Game of Thrones to be back.

HELEN SLOAN/HBO

HELEN SLOAN/HBO

HELEN SLOAN/HBO