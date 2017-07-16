Is Jon Snow Azor Ahai? | In Theory

Pack In The First Six ‘Game Of Thrones’ Seasons Before The Season Seven Premiere With HBO’s Handy Recap

#Jon Snow #George R.R. Martin #HBO #Game of Thrones
07.16.17 58 mins ago

Game Of Thrones returns on Sunday for its seventh season, kicking off the final march towards the series’ finale and wrapping up the story of George R.R. Martin’s epic fantasy series in its TV form. Fans are still waiting for the author to confirm the release of The Winds of Winter, but the wait is over to find out where the TV versions of those characters will end up in the climax.

Major battles, an ancient evil, and one very killer queen await in the next two seasons, but it’s almost hard to believe that we made it to this point. Just looking back at the speedy recap above, you’re almost left wondering how any of these characters managed to survive and see the end of this story play out. Jon Snow in particular has survived an undercover trek with the Wildlings, a major battle on The Wall, and encounter with the White Walkers at Hardhome, was killed by treachery then brought back to life, faced down an enemy army by himself in the Battle of the Bastards, and still made it through to become the King of the North. It’s pure luck and nobody can make the case that it isn’t.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jon Snow#George R.R. Martin#HBO#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesGEORGE R.R. MARTINHBOjon snow

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 3 days ago 11 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 2 weeks ago 27 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP