We Likely Saw The Sand Snakes For The Last Time On ‘Game Of Thrones’

#Game of Thrones
Managing Editor, Trending
08.01.17 2 Comments

HBO

WARNING: Spoilers for Game Of Thrones season 7, episode 3 ahead

While the complaints about how HBO’s Game Of Thrones handled Dorne in the series were all over the place, Ellaria Sand and the Sand Snakes still ended up playing a part in the greater story into the show’s seventh season. They also ended up being unceremoniously taken out in the process of the season’s opening episodes. Episode two sealed the fate of Obara and Nymeria Sand with some help from Euron Greyjoy’s fleet, also placing Ellaria and Tyene Sand in a tight spot alongside Euron’s niece Yara Greyjoy.

HBO

If it wasn’t clear that the Sand Snakes were unpopular on the show, look no further than how Obara and Nymeria were treated after being slain. Sends a message on the show and to the audience.

But the real message might be connected to the fate of our other two Sand Snakes, Ellaria and her daughter. Their meeting with Cersei in the dungeon of King’s Landing was a key moment in episode three and showed the queen still has that vicious streak intact from the sixth season finale. She takes care of Tyene with a poisonous kiss and forces Ellaria to watch as the end slowly comes for her daughter.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSCERSEI LANNISTERgame of thronesIndira VarmaSAND SNAKES

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 13 hours ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 days ago 10 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 7 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP