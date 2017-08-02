We Likely Saw The Sand Snakes For The Last Time On ‘Game Of Thrones’

HBO

WARNING: Spoilers for Game Of Thrones season 7, episode 3 ahead

While the complaints about how HBO’s Game Of Thrones handled Dorne in the series were all over the place, Ellaria Sand and the Sand Snakes still ended up playing a part in the greater story into the show’s seventh season. They also ended up being unceremoniously taken out in the process of the season’s opening episodes. Episode two sealed the fate of Obara and Nymeria Sand with some help from Euron Greyjoy’s fleet, also placing Ellaria and Tyene Sand in a tight spot alongside Euron’s niece Yara Greyjoy.

If it wasn’t clear that the Sand Snakes were unpopular on the show, look no further than how Obara and Nymeria were treated after being slain. Sends a message on the show and to the audience.

But the real message might be connected to the fate of our other two Sand Snakes, Ellaria and her daughter. Their meeting with Cersei in the dungeon of King’s Landing was a key moment in episode three and showed the queen still has that vicious streak intact from the sixth season finale. She takes care of Tyene with a poisonous kiss and forces Ellaria to watch as the end slowly comes for her daughter.