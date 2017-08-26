HBO

WARNING: Possible spoilers for the Game Of Thrones season 7 finale ahead

As we head into the final episode of Game Of Thrones season 7 on Sunday, we’re poised for a major meeting in King’s Landing and the shuffle of pieces heading into the final season and the eventual showdown with the Night King. Details on what will happen in the finale are scarce, but there are plenty of theories floating around concerning somebody dying in Winterfell, a showdown between the Clegane brothers that we’ve been waiting for, and the revelation that Jon is a Targaryen to the characters in the series.

Given the speed at which this abbreviated season has flown by, we’re sure to be cheated out of some of the things fans desperately want to see. It would be odd to see so many things stuffed into this finale, but it is also the longest episode of the series. Seeing how it is close to motion picture length and we don’t have to go about introducing characters or explaining the world, we could see some of those dominoes start to fall.

A good indication at what we could see might be hidden in the official soundtrack/score for season 7. As Joanna Robinson points out over at Vanity Fair, the titles and style of music chosen for the finale seem to point to some major things happening both in King’s Landing and the lands to the north.