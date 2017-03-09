The great war is here. #GoTS7 premieres 7.16. pic.twitter.com/1Jna10kNuQ — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) March 9, 2017

It may have taken awhile — it was figuratively like watching paint dry, or literally like watching ice melt — but Game of Thrones season 7 has a premiere date and a teaser. Much like winter, war isn’t coming; it’s here.

The teaser doesn’t include any new footage (maybe that’s being saved for the South by Southwest panel?), but there is a new line of dialogue from Jon Snow: “There is only one war that matters. The Great War. And it is here.” The new King in the North’s ominous warning is also signified by the major house sigils — Lannister, Targaryen, Stark, etc. — crumbling to ash.

The stars of the show are remaining understandably secretive about what to expect next season (which is only seven episodes long), although Maisie Williams teased, “It’s just kind of tumbling now. We’ve come to the climax and it’s rolling down to the end. It’s exciting. I really felt like at the end of last season everything was set up for how it was going to end. Every character came to a little junction in their lives. Now we’re all going to crash down together to however this show ends.” And how will the season end? With “a huge cliffhanger.” Hopefully not involving flamethrowers and ice blocks.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on July 16.