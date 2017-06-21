Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s the first day of summer, but on Game of Thrones, winter is here. That’s bad news for basically everyone on the show, but especially our heroes to the north, including Bran, Sansa, and Jon Snow, who warns in the latest trailer for season seven, “For centuries, our families fought together against their common enemy. Despite their differences, together. We need to do the same if we’re going to survive, because the enemy is real. It’s always been real.”

Jon’s not the only Stark (and/or Targaryen) who knows how to give a good speech, though. “When the snows fall,” Sansa says with a hint of foreboding menace in her voice, “and the white wind blows, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives…” Is “bastard” Jon the lone wolf?

The new trailer also checks in on Daenerys, who’s wandering around Dragonstone; Littlefinger, looking creepy as ever; Beric Dondarrion with his fire-sword (let the Lightbringer speculation commence); Arya traveling home on horseback; and the “real” enemy, the Night King. If that’s not enough, we also see Dany’s dragons flying into battle with her Dothraki army, all set to Ramin Djawadi’s beautiful “Light of the Seven” from last season’s finale.