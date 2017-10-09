HBO Is Making It Extra Hard For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Final Season Spoilers To Leak

HBO had a dragon-sized problem with Game of Thrones leaks, before and during season seven. To prevent spoilers for the eighth and final season, and because certain “fans” would rather read a half-finished script than see a completed episode for reasons (?), the network is adding extra security.

“I got six of [the scripts], I’ve got them all,” actor Liam Cunningham, who plays Ser Davos Seaworth, told IGN, but “I can’t open them because of all the security, and I can’t walk it out.” The scripts are entirely digital, and can only be accessed in the show’s studio in Belfast. That might sound paranoid, but considering Kit Harington’s hair was front-page news a few years ago, HBO is right to worry about the season’s entire plot leaked online, again. As for what happens in the most anticipated series finale since Breaking Bad, Cunningham replied, “I can’t open them!” If only he was skilled at smuggling

The rest of the Thrones cast has remained tightlipped about season eight, but Cunningham has been surprisingly chatty. “[The episodes are] definitely going to be bigger and what I hear is longer,” he explained. “We’re filming right up until the summer [2018]. When you think about it, up until last season we’d have six months to do ten episodes, so we’re [doing] way more than that for six episodes. So that obviously will translate into longer episodes.”

Longer episodes, sure, but also a very long wait.

(Via IGN)

