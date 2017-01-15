HBO

There’s plenty of good and bad news about the upcoming final seasons for Game Of Thrones. The bad is that both will be shorter than the preceding seasons and might start a little later than usual, things we’ve already known for quite a while. According to the show’s panel at TCA 2017, though, this is all by design and the good will outweigh the bad once the show returns.

Previous seasons have featured a few building moments to lead into an epic clash near the end of the season and a finale to set the stage for the next one with cliffhangers and other junk. The latter part caused plenty of fan speculation at the end of season five over the possible death of Jon Snow, but the show didn’t play around the same way with its shocking and revealing season six finale. That episode might be a hint at what we can expect in seasons 7 and 8, supported by the shorter orders and David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’ desires to end the series the right way.

According to Deadline, the pair had thought about pushing for a six-episode final season, but went back on the decision after discussions with the network. Casey Bloys at HBO seems to indicate that the network might be pushing for more, telling Entertainment Weekly that he’s open to whatever he can get: