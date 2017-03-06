HBO

With Game of Thrones still (probably) four months away, fans are clamoring for literally anything that has to do with season seven. A trailer would be wonderful, but a premiere date will do. Instead, HBO is playing it cool — like the conditions the season was filmed in — and slowly releasing footage. There was the “Coming In 2017” preview, with first looks at Sansa in the godswood in Winterfell and Jon Snow doing what Jon Snow does best (look sad), and now eagle-eyed HBO viewers have spotted a pair of “In Production” teases.

The first clip is a near-pornographic look at Oathkeeper, the sword that Jamie gave to Brienne in season four. It’s only seven seconds long, but that’s seven seconds we haven’t seen before! Meanwhile, the second teaser shows Mad Queen Cersei looking intimidating while getting her hair rearranged. That’s not easy to do. I mean, it’s probably easier than blowing up an entire building, killing many of your enemies in the process, but still impressive.

Could an official trailer be coming? Co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will be joined by Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner at South by Southwest on March 12. It’s being billed as a “conversation” only, but I’m sure no one would mind if they stopped the conversation for 90 seconds so we could get a look at the multiple big battles in season seven. Or dragons. Dragons are good.