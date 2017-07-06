The Seven Kingdoms Is Hitting The Kingsroad With The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Touring Exhibition

07.06.17 6 mins ago

HBO

It’s been over a year since the last new episode of Game of Thrones, and the wait between season seven, which bows on July 16, and season eight might be even longer. No official premiere date for the show’s final batch of episodes has been announced yet, but it’s likely to be sometime in 2019.

How can A Girl pass the time? By visiting Westeros (before it’s disbanded).

On Thursday, HBO announced the “Game of Thrones: The Touring Exhibition.” The 10,000-square-foot interactive showcase, which begins this fall, will “drop fans in the center of the Seven Kingdoms for an up-close and personal look at authentic props, costumes, and set decorations from the show.”

Featuring a unique mix of immersive environments, interactives, and multimedia content, visitors will experience the mythical lands of Westeros and Essos and relive the trials and tribulations of the series’ nobles and common folk alike who struggle for survival in the shadow of the Iron Throne.

Fans can visit Winterfell, King’s Landing, Meereen, the House of Black and White, Castle Black, Beyond the Wall, and, of course, the Iron Throne room, where “visitors can gaze upon the Westerosi seat of power in all its foreboding glory.” (Be careful sitting, though; it’s not comfortable.) Weirdly, Flea Bottom is not part of the exhibition, but you must vacation there.

The tour kicks off in Europe, but dates and cities are still TBA.

HBO

Around The Web

TAGSgame of thrones

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 3 days ago 25 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 3 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 3 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 6 days ago 24 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 1 week ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP