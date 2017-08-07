Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s the eternal struggle when it comes to Game of Thrones: to spoiler, or not to spoiler. And while most fans have made the decision early on to completely avoid all leaks of scripts, plot points, and set photos, this week’s early leak of episode four was probably especially hard to resist. Those who did resist, though, were treated to a spectacle that the 360p resolution screener copy just couldn’t do justice. That leaked version also didn’t contain the trailer for episode 5 of the season.

If you’re like me, you intend to turn the TV off after every Game of Thrones episode before the trailer for next week’s show starts, but somehow never quite make it in time. “Oh, I’ll just take a peek,” you say. And you watch it. Then you watch it again on the internet. And then you go through it frame by frame looking for hints at what we can expect from episode five. Well, maybe you don’t do that last part, but I did and now you can benefit from it.

We’re about to discuss everything you can see in the episode 5 trailer, so if you want to go into next week’s show pure, flee now!

HBO

Here we see the remnants of Jaime Lannister’s army being brought before Daenerys for judgement. Jaime might want to consider hanging out at the bottom of the Blackwater River until all this blows over.

HBO

“Bend the knee and join me,” Daenerys says. “Or refuse, and die.”