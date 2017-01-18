HBO

[This post is dark and full of potential Game of Thrones spoilers]

Death is not the end on Game of Thrones. Just ask Jon Snow. But he’s a main character, and had a magical red priestess helping him out. The same can’t be said of a certain bad guy who’s rumored to reappear in season seven, which premieres this summer, despite being brutally murdered in season six. Don’t worry, it’s not Hitler, er, Ramsay Bolton. The little birds at Game of Thrones fansite Watchers on the Wall noticed that David Walton, who played Red Wedding orchestrator Walder Frey, updated his acting agency’s resume to “Game of Thrones (Series 1, 2, 6, & 7).” How is that possible? Didn’t he…?