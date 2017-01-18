The Plot Of GOT Season 7 Got Leaked

A Familiar Face Might Return From The Dead In ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7

01.18.17 32 mins ago
arya

HBO

[This post is dark and full of potential Game of Thrones spoilers]

Death is not the end on Game of Thrones. Just ask Jon Snow. But he’s a main character, and had a magical red priestess helping him out. The same can’t be said of a certain bad guy who’s rumored to reappear in season seven, which premieres this summer, despite being brutally murdered in season six. Don’t worry, it’s not Hitler, er, Ramsay Bolton. The little birds at Game of Thrones fansite Watchers on the Wall noticed that David Walton, who played Red Wedding orchestrator Walder Frey, updated his acting agency’s resume to “Game of Thrones (Series 1, 2, 6, & 7).” How is that possible? Didn’t he…?

arya

hbo

TAGSARYA STARKgame of throneswalder frey

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 5 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 6 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP