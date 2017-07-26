The Game of Thrones Death Watch is a weekly roundup of who died and who looks like they might be headed for death, written by me, a person who has not read the books and will go a long, long way to make a very stupid joke. This is what we’re doing here. This is not science. Please do not yell at me
Season 7, Episode 2 – “Stormborn”
Who Died This Week?
A couple of Sand Snakes
We lost two of three Sand Snakes this week. My first reaction upon seeing this was about as meh as one can be about two teenagers getting murdered and having their corpses displayed on the front of a burning warship (no, you’re desensitized by televised violence), because no one likes or cares about the Sand Snakes. But then I read an interview with one of the Sand Snake actresses in which she discussed her frustration with the situation and made some really good points about how the characters never got a fair shake, and now I feel a little bad. Bad enough to, say, wish they were back on the show and given an upcoming episode or two to develop a more rounded backstory? No. Let’s not get crazy here. We only have a Tormund-sized handful of episodes left. It’s fine that two less-than-beloved, poorly-developed characters are gone. But still. R.I.P., Sand Snakes. I mean, I guess?
A bunch of nameless dudes on ships
Say what you will about Euron Greyjoy, and I have and will continue doing so, like by pointing out that he looks someone who drives a rusted-out van that he parks in handicapped spaces while spitting dip juice into an empty Mountain Dew can, but the man knows how to make an entrance.
Thwap!
Not Theon
Theon continued his long and storied history of standing by and doing jack-everloving-squat while sociopaths do violent things to women he cares about, this time with the added cowardice of literally jumping off a boat to avoid doing anything that could possibly be construed as noble.
But, as my podcast partner Alan Sepinwall noted this week, like, what exactly was he supposed to do here? If he charges, Euron probably slits Yara’s throat and disposes of Theon in two swings of his Kraken-emblazoned doomsword. The rational part of me realizes that, and knows that by fleeing and living to fight another day, he has an opportunity to come back when the odds are more in his favor. Although he’ll probably just flee again when that happens. Theon is not great. Shouts to the people who named their children after him when the show started and now have to live with that decision as they watch a castrated coward jump overboard rather than defend his sister from physical danger. You can always shorten it to Theo.
I don’t think Dickon is in as much danger as Randall Tarly. My guess is that Randall will choose one side in the war, get killed, then Dickon will have the smarts to join the right side of the fight.
One crossbow ain’t gonna bring down no dragon. But 50? So you’re saying there’s a chance? The problem with this whole theory is that the dragons aren’t going to where the crossbows are, so the dragons are safe for now, based on logistics alone.
Yara ded. Euron knows that by killing Yara, the only real threat to his crown is Theon, the cockless coward who jumped into the Narrow Sea instead of trying to save his sister.
I’m almost certain that the sexy sand snake will get it this week while Ellaria Sand is forced to watch.
In my head Bronn swoops in Errol Flynn style and rescues sexy Sand Snake (Tyene I think?). Thus making his two episode absence acceptable. I’m certain to be disappointed on Sunday, but until then it exists that way in my head.
I hope the crossbow thing was a joke, for all the reasons listed above. They treated the whole scene as if Qyburn was revealing a death ray he’s been working on and then it’s a fucking Ballista, something the ancient Greeks and Romans had already come up with completely without the benefit of any Dragons as catalysts.
I think any of the assembled nobles could have come up with that brilliant idea themselves without the Queen’s or Qyburns brilliant input. ‘Let’s use really big arrows’ – yeah, no shit.
I’m surprised Olenna Tyrell hasn’t suggested the naming of Tarly as the Warden of the South. Her house is gone, and I have a feeling having the blessing of your liege lord’s house would sit better with him rather than fight for the crown against the house to which they’ve been sworn to.