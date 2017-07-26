HBO

The Game of Thrones Death Watch is a weekly roundup of who died and who looks like they might be headed for death, written by me, a person who has not read the books and will go a long, long way to make a very stupid joke. This is what we’re doing here. This is not science. Please do not yell at me

Season 7, Episode 2 – “Stormborn”

Who Died This Week?

A couple of Sand Snakes

We lost two of three Sand Snakes this week. My first reaction upon seeing this was about as meh as one can be about two teenagers getting murdered and having their corpses displayed on the front of a burning warship (no, you’re desensitized by televised violence), because no one likes or cares about the Sand Snakes. But then I read an interview with one of the Sand Snake actresses in which she discussed her frustration with the situation and made some really good points about how the characters never got a fair shake, and now I feel a little bad. Bad enough to, say, wish they were back on the show and given an upcoming episode or two to develop a more rounded backstory? No. Let’s not get crazy here. We only have a Tormund-sized handful of episodes left. It’s fine that two less-than-beloved, poorly-developed characters are gone. But still. R.I.P., Sand Snakes. I mean, I guess?

A bunch of nameless dudes on ships

Say what you will about Euron Greyjoy, and I have and will continue doing so, like by pointing out that he looks someone who drives a rusted-out van that he parks in handicapped spaces while spitting dip juice into an empty Mountain Dew can, but the man knows how to make an entrance.

Thwap!

Not Theon

Theon continued his long and storied history of standing by and doing jack-everloving-squat while sociopaths do violent things to women he cares about, this time with the added cowardice of literally jumping off a boat to avoid doing anything that could possibly be construed as noble.

But, as my podcast partner Alan Sepinwall noted this week, like, what exactly was he supposed to do here? If he charges, Euron probably slits Yara’s throat and disposes of Theon in two swings of his Kraken-emblazoned doomsword. The rational part of me realizes that, and knows that by fleeing and living to fight another day, he has an opportunity to come back when the odds are more in his favor. Although he’ll probably just flee again when that happens. Theon is not great. Shouts to the people who named their children after him when the show started and now have to live with that decision as they watch a castrated coward jump overboard rather than defend his sister from physical danger. You can always shorten it to Theo.