Game Of Thrones Season 7: What We Know So Far

‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Are Coming Up With The Worst Ways To End The Show

Senior Pop Culture Editor
04.05.17 3 Comments

HBO

The best scene in Game of Thrones history is obviously Wun Wun punching a horse, but what about the worst? According to showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss, it’s during the pilot, when the Stark boys, Jon Snow, and Theon “were all shirtless… And if you look closely, you could tell they were all flexing because they’re shirtless. They’re all flexing their abs.” In terms of terribleness, that’s hard to top, but Game of Thrones fans are still trying.

Redditor “shaylw” recently asked, “What’s the worst way they could end the series?” and even gave an appropriately terrible suggestion: “Bran wakes up and we realize that after he fell from the tower, everything we saw was him dreaming?” (It’s a half Jacob’s Ladder — you never go full Jacob’s Ladder.)

That’s pretty bad, but it gets worse.

Ser Davos is reading the entire thing from a book. (Via)

Jon and Dany team up and defeat the white walkers. At the end of the episode they celebrate with all their companions over a feast. The sandsnakes murder everyone at the feast and take the iron throne. They start to hiss together as it fades to black. (Via)

Around The Web

TAGSgame of thrones
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 6 days ago 8 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP