The best scene in Game of Thrones history is obviously Wun Wun punching a horse, but what about the worst? According to showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss, it’s during the pilot, when the Stark boys, Jon Snow, and Theon “were all shirtless… And if you look closely, you could tell they were all flexing because they’re shirtless. They’re all flexing their abs.” In terms of terribleness, that’s hard to top, but Game of Thrones fans are still trying.
Redditor “shaylw” recently asked, “What’s the worst way they could end the series?” and even gave an appropriately terrible suggestion: “Bran wakes up and we realize that after he fell from the tower, everything we saw was him dreaming?” (It’s a half Jacob’s Ladder — you never go full Jacob’s Ladder.)
That’s pretty bad, but it gets worse.
Ser Davos is reading the entire thing from a book. (Via)
Jon and Dany team up and defeat the white walkers. At the end of the episode they celebrate with all their companions over a feast. The sandsnakes murder everyone at the feast and take the iron throne. They start to hiss together as it fades to black. (Via)
A mortified Fred Savage sits in bed as zombie Peter Faulk finishes reading to him.
The only way it’ll end terribly is if we’re not granted a naked Sophie Turner. Old gods and new, hear me!
Jon and Dany team up and defeat the Night King but in the process Grey Worm dies defending Dany’s life. Out of respect for her fallen comrade she fashions his penis into an earring that she wears every day for the rest of her life.
No one makes eye contact with her ever again.