Tony Hale’s Gary Walsh is an odd duck. The good-natured whipping boy of Veep (which is available to stream anytime on HBO Now), what Gary lacks in self-awareness, he makes up for in awkwardness. No matter her official position, Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is a challenging woman, and when Gary isn’t there to be the hype man for her devastating insults (the ones that aren’t directed at his ‘Quaker in a titty bar’ face anyway), he’s just missing the point and/or makes things weird. Every office needs a dork, and for this particular corner of the White House, that’s Gary.But while it’s natural to feel bad for Gary, if you feel a kinship with him in how he’s treated at work, well, you may want to consider a hard shift in your behavior so that you can avoid being the Gary in your own office.