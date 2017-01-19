Gemma Teller Morrow Quotes For When You Won’t Be Denied

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On Sons of Anarchy, the members of SAMCRO often turn towards violence and intimidation — among other things — to make sure they come out on top. But when it came to using others to get what they wanted, no one was on the same level as Gemma Teller Morrow (Katey Sagal), though. Gemma had the clear understanding that you sometimes have to go to extremes. Even if that means manipulating loved ones like leather-clad chess pieces. In honor of her enviable duplicity, we thought we’d take a look at some of Gemma’s most memorable quotes.