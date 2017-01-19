Gemma Teller Is TV's Most Manipulative Character

Gemma Teller Morrow Quotes For When You Won’t Be Denied

01.19.17 8 hours ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

On Sons of Anarchy, the members of SAMCRO often turn towards violence and intimidation — among other things — to make sure they come out on top. But when it came to using others to get what they wanted, no one was on the same level as Gemma Teller Morrow (Katey Sagal), though. Gemma had the clear understanding that you sometimes have to go to extremes. Even if that means manipulating loved ones like leather-clad chess pieces. In honor of her enviable duplicity, we thought we’d take a look at some of Gemma’s most memorable quotes.

TAGSGemma Teller MorrowKATEY SAGALquotesShareableSOASONS OF ANARCHY

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 3 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 6 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP