When A&E announced a new documentary series titled Generation KKK earlier this week, the Internet’s floodgates opened and an endless stream of backlash crashed against the network. As Complex writer Elizabeth King framed the situation, some commenters considered the show “an interesting look inside of the oldest and one of the most notorious hate groups,” while most others saw it as “a vile platform” for racism, bigotry, and some supporters of President-elect Donald Trump. The station responded with the above preview and several social media posts, noting that Generation KKK was meant to “[document] activists working to expose and end hatred,” but not everyone bought the explanation.
As a result, A&E announced on Friday it would change the series’ title to Escaping the KKK: A Documentary Series Exposing Hate in America. The network’s official press release also detailed a series of ongoing and new partnerships with the Anti-Defamation League, Color Of Change and several other civil rights organizations and initiatives:
Building upon the planned PSA campaign with the ADL, A&E will feature in-show content provided by civil rights leaders between segments that gives further context to what viewers are seeing on air. The network will also produce and air a Town Hall-style show to facilitate deeper dialogue about ending hate in America. Color Of Change will also join the ADL and A&E in helping to develop viewer guides and educational curriculum to help viewers discuss the difficult subject matter and learn how they can get involved to help.
In a statement, A&E and Lifetime’s executive vice president and general manager Rob Sharenow said the network was “glad to have some of the country’s leading civil rights organizations, including the ADL, Color of Change and others as partners in this effort, and look forward to working together to impact hate in America. We feel that this new title and enhanced partnerships, the in-show and after-show components and our outreach plan more broadly reflect the existing anti-hate content of the series and our longstanding intention.”
Escaping the KKK premieres Tuesday, January 10th at 10 p.m. ET on A&E.
Seems to me that no one who’s been up-in-arms about the title (a total of two people in the linked article) has actually seen the show…Good job, everyone!
Why in the absolute fuck is this shit even being broadcast? Seriously. Can we stop giving voice to the retarded small bands of moron mouth breathers? There are barely any KKK members in the US. So why in the fucking fuck are these fucks being focused upon? Oh, that’s right, for shock value. “Eye on the TV because tragedy thrills me. Whatever flavor it happens to be like.”
They are a small, dad segment of the population but they still exist, and perhaps seeing them and understanding why they choose to remain ignorant is better then pretending they don’t exist
I’d buy that if it were an actual learned based programming instead of the shock value based programming.
Grammar is desgined for the purpose of understanding language, which is why it’s fluid and ever changing. Understand what I said? That’s all that matters. Which is why grammar Nazis are pretentious loser douchebags
Well that title is for sure better without question.
So they changed the title, but its still about the KKK, its still on the same channel, it still carries the same message. WTF was the point other than to meet some unofficial “outrage” quota?
I’m ………….PRETTY sure this show is anti-KKK not pro KKK
(Not sure what all the fuss is about- its possible to learn about and even develop a sense of empathy with a group of people while still unequivocally condemning their hateful stupid ideology)
Better for people to ignore that the KKK still exists?
Their explanation reminds me of the time I told my mother that Breaking Bad was about the DEA trying to catch a meth kingpin.
Everytime the KKK or other hate groups were on shows like Giraldo, my mom always tuned in because it’s important to know what they say and believe so you can counter it rationally and spot their attitudes out in your community.
I kind of liked the original title because it’s indicative of a whole generation of Americans growing up to be taught hate. Either way, I’ll watch to learn.