Dave Thomas Brown

Geneva Carr is a familiar face to fans of Broadway — she recently starred in an acclaimed production of Hand to God — and fans of TV, where she’s worked steadily since the early 2000s and now appears as a regular on the CBS series Bull, which airs each Tuesday night. But it almost wasn’t so: Carr spent years studying French and business both in the States and in Paris. But the call of acting drew her away and it seems to have worked out pretty well. Carr recently took a moment to contribute to our twenty questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Champagne. Always champagne.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

I follow my dresser from Bull. I’m watching her daughter grow up one post at a time. Heaven.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR?

Chef’s Table and House of Cards.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Sole meunière made by me washed down with a glass of Ruinart blanc de blancs. Wait. Last meal? Washed down with the bottle.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Rotten Tomatoes, Gilt, The New Yorker, The Weather Channel and YouTube for cat videos among other urgent needs.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

Anything by my dream date, Bruno Mars. Though I’ve recently been stepping out on him and listening to Ben Platt sing “Waving Through a Window” on repeat.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Learn to play an instrument and open an IRA.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

Wine shops in the West Village. Arriving to a party empty handed is so gauche, n’est-ce pas?

9. Dogs or cats?

Cats. I own 2. For my own safety, my inner circle has denied my pleas for more.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Prince in the ’80s. Atlanta. Mind-blowing.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

West With the Night by Beryl Markham, Behind the Beautiful Forevers: Life, Death, and Hope in a Mumbai Undercity by Katherine Boo or Me Talk Pretty One Day by David Sedaris depending on the receiver.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Jane Hoffman, actress and teacher extraordinaire, told me to stop making excuses. I owe her my happiness.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

South Park.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Breakfast with the cats followed by a gyrotonics session. Then I’d wrangle my best girlfriends to have lunch somewhere with a terrace and do some window shopping. And I’d top the night off with an off-Broadway play and a romantic dinner with a handsome gentleman.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

When Harry Met Sally, It’s a Wonderful Life, Hannah and Her Sisters, Blade Runner…

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

The Olympics. It was a family event in my house growing up. I’ll drop everything and stay up till all hours of the night to catch ice dancing or gymnastics.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Philadelphia. I was on tour with The Vagina Monologues and my friends from New York took buses and trains and hitched rides to come see me perform in Philly. We were all young and broke at the time. It took serious effort on their part to get there and I knew it. After the show, we went out to dinner together and though I don’t remember the restaurant we ate in or what I ordered, I’ll never forget them coming to support me.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Girls Trip. Never laughed so hard in my life.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Shaun Cassidy. Apparently, to hear my mother tell it, I heard “Da Doo Ron Ron” and was never the same.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

Challenge myself; I’d go all out vegan. Grilled asparagus and mushroom tartelettes, cauliflower steaks with a nice cumin marinade and a coconut-chocolate layer cake. I feel like he’d appreciate the effort.

PREVIOUSLY: Dan Riskin