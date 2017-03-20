Game Of Thrones Season 7: What We Know So Far

‘Game Of Thrones’ Writer George R.R. Martin Responds To ‘Bullsh*t’ About Him Opening A Film Studio

03.20.17 26 mins ago

Getty Image

Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin isn’t happy with falsehoods in reporting about a new project he’s working on while not writing Winds Of Winter, the sixth book of A Song Of Ice And Fire and “t*ts and dragons. Various articles published over the weekend reported Martin is opening a 30,000-square foot nonprofit film studio in his hometown of Santa Fe, New Mexico, which will soon be used by the Coen brothers for part of their next film shoot.

Those reports weren’t entirely accurate, as Martin wrote on his blog, “I have been taken aback by the sheer amount of bullsh*t that’s been proliferating all over the web about our Stagecoach Foundation initiative.”

He went on to list corrections to the earlier reporting, a list nearly as long as Daenerys Targaryen’s full title:

Around The Web

TAGSgame of thronesGEORGE R.R. MARTINMARISA X JIMINEZNEW MEXICOSTAGECOACH FOUNDATIONWINDS OF WINTER
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 6 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 months ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP