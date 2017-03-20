Getty Image

Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin isn’t happy with falsehoods in reporting about a new project he’s working on while not writing Winds Of Winter, the sixth book of A Song Of Ice And Fire and “t*ts and dragons“. Various articles published over the weekend reported Martin is opening a 30,000-square foot nonprofit film studio in his hometown of Santa Fe, New Mexico, which will soon be used by the Coen brothers for part of their next film shoot.

Those reports weren’t entirely accurate, as Martin wrote on his blog, “I have been taken aback by the sheer amount of bullsh*t that’s been proliferating all over the web about our Stagecoach Foundation initiative.”

He went on to list corrections to the earlier reporting, a list nearly as long as Daenerys Targaryen’s full title: