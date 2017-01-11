Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin took another distracting pause from killing everyone and not writing Winds Of Winter (the long-awaited sixth book of ice and fire and “t*ts and dragons“) to post on his Live Journal about football and the Golden Globes. A commenter responded to the post with a complaint sandwich, praising Martin’s work while also griping “it has been a whole year since we have received an update” about Winds Of Winter. Unlike most complaints about the length between Martin’s novels, this one actually received a response from the author:
The Plot Of GOT Season 7 Just Got Leaked
Join The Discussion: Log In With