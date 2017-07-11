Getty / DAW

On Monday, you may have heard Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is executive producing a television adaptation of Nnedi Okorafor’s Who Fears Death for HBO. You may not have heard that George R.R. Martin isn’t happy with how some outlets have reported the news, but we’re sure you’re shocked he had to issue corrections of media coverage while not writing or perhaps writing Winds Of Winter.

It started when Okorafor tweeted the news:

My novel WHO FEARS DEATH has been optioned by @HBO & is now in early development as a TV series with George RR Martin as executive producer. pic.twitter.com/POF7Dj2hWP — Nnedi Okorafor, PhD (@Nnedi) July 10, 2017

Which led to many news articles George R.R. Martin took issue with on his “not a blog” early Tuesday morning: