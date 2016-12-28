Getty Image

Sharing George R.R. Martin’s thoughts about the many deaths of 2016 has some obvious reasoning attached to it. He’s the mind behind Game of Thrones and has the reputation as being a creator that seems to relish in killing fan favorite characters. It’s one of those things that’s sure to grab an eye, especially when discussing a year that saw so many famous names appear in obituaries.

But the true reason to share his thoughts stems from those we lost on Tuesday: Carrie Fisher and Richard Adams, the author of Watership Down. Fisher has received praise from all across the entertainment world, which Martin notes in his latest post on his personal Live Journal, but it’s Adams that takes the spotlight for him.