George R.R. Martin Disagrees With One Major ‘Game Of Thrones’ Book-To-Show Change

#George R.R. Martin #Game of Thrones
07.13.17 36 mins ago 2 Comments

HBO

In the lead up to the Game of Thrones season seven premiere, we’ve heard from Emilia Clarke on sex scenes, Kit Harington on terrible theories, Sophie Turner on “very graphic stuff,” Iwan Rheon on how Oasis inspired Ramsay Bolton, Nell Tiger Free on Myrcella’s death scene, and David Benioff and Dan Weiss on killing everyone’s favorite couple. But what about the man who brought Westeros to life, George R.R. Martin? The author has been quiet, with the exception of some cryptic posts, but Time recently caught up with him to discuss, among other topics, his least favorite book-to-show change.

“At some points, when David and Dan and I had discussions about what way we should go in, I would always favor sticking with the books, while they would favor making changes,” Martin said. “I think one of the biggest ones would probably be when they made the decision not to bring Catelyn Stark back as Lady Stoneheart. That was probably the first major diversion of the show from the books and, you know, I argued against that, and David and Dan made that decision.”

He continued, “In my version of the story, Catelyn Stark is re-imbued with a kind of life and becomes this vengeful wight who galvanizes a group of people around her and is trying to exact her revenge on the Riverlands. David and Dan made a decision not to go in that direction in their story, pursuing other threads. But both of them are equally valid, I think, because Catelyn Stark is a fictional character and she doesn’t exist. You can tell either story about her.”

At least Martin can find comfort in knowing that rumors of Lady Stoneheart’s impending arrival will continue long after the show’s been off the air.

(Via Time)

Around The Web

TOPICS#George R.R. Martin#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesGEORGE R.R. MARTIN

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 1 week ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP