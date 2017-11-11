Getty Image

In the wake of allegations made against powerful men like Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and most recently Louis C.K., there has been a deluge of accounts of sexual assault, harassment, and rape coming to light. The latest of these has been leveled against Star Trek actor and LGBT advocate George Takei. According to The Hollywood Reporter, former male model Scott R. Brunton alleges that Takei assaulted him in 1981.

“This happened a long time ago, but I have never forgotten it. It is one of those stories you tell with a group of people when people are recounting bizarre instances in their lives, this always comes up. I have been telling it for years, but I am suddenly very nervous telling it.”

Brunton continued, explaining that his relationship developed with the actor after he had broken up with his boyfriend and Takei was there to comfort him. However, Brunton alleges that the relationship took a turn when Takei invited him back to his condo after a night of drinking.

“The next thing I remember I was coming to and he had my pants down around my ankles and he was groping my crotch and trying to get my underwear off and feeling me up at the same time, trying to get his hands down my underwear. I came to and said, ‘What are you doing?!’ I said, ‘I don’t want to do this.’ He goes, ‘You need to relax. I am just trying to make you comfortable. Get comfortable.’ And I said, ‘No. I don’t want to do this.’ And I pushed him off and he said, ‘OK, fine.’ And I said I am going to go and he said, ‘If you feel you must. You’re in no condition to drive.’ I said, ‘I don’t care I want to go.’ So I managed to get my pants up and compose myself and I was just shocked. I walked out and went to my car until I felt well enough to drive home, and that was that.”

Takei commented on the allegations made against Spacey, saying “When power is used in a non-consensual situation, it is a wrong.” These comments deeply frustrated Brunton, who said “I don’t want anything from him but an apology. I am sure he’ll disown all this, I don’t know, maybe not.”

When asked for a statement, a representative for Takei said “George is traveling in Japan and Australia and not reachable for comment.”

