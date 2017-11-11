Getty Image

Amid the more recent fallout against stand-up comedian Louis C.K., Friday’s never-ending cavalcade of sexual assault allegations news featured a new, more surprising player: Star Trek icon George Takei. According to The Hollywood Reporter, male model Scott R. Brunton claims Takei assaulted him at the actor’s condo in 1981. Seeing as how the 80-year-old LBGTQ celebrity and activist recently spoke out against actor Kevin Spacey for coming out in his faux apology to Anthony Rapp, the context and timing of Brunton’s accusations makes them all the more startling.

The following morning, Takei responded to Brunton’s claims in a string of six tweets on his popular Twitter account. “The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now. I have wracked my brain to ask if I remember Mr. Brunton, and I cannot say I do,” he writes, adding: “But I do take these claims very seriously, and I wanted to provide my response thoughtfully and not out of the moment.” Takei goes on to describe it as a “he said / he said situation” and notes that the story as relayed to The Hollywood Reporter occurred “nearly 40 years ago.”

“Those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful,” Takei concludes. “Brad, who is 100 percent beside me on this, as my life partner of more than 30 years and now my husband, stands fully by my side. I cannot tell you how vital it has been to have his unwavering support and love in these difficult times.” You can read all of the actor’s tweets in response to the allegations below.