Disney

Girl Meets World was one of the first shows to ride the wave of nostalgia straight into a revival on television. The new series continued the story of Boy Meets World from the era of TGIF for 70 new episodes and brought back all the familiar faces that fans loved getting reacquainted with on a weekly basis. It certainly wasn’t the first time that a series was revived in a creative way and we’ve always had television spin-offs that tried to capitalize on those successes. The difference at this moment is the slew of remakes and revivals of classic shows long gone for new episodes, including Full House, Gilmore Girls, The X-Files, and at least a dozen others in the near future.

But now Girl Meets World is officially canceled over at Disney, confirming the rumors started by Rider Strong and bringing the story to another close here in 2017. Along with an uncertain future for other revivals like The X-Files and the coming rush of reboots over the next few years, you have to wonder if this is the moment where the revival boom begins its turn downward.