Summit / USA

Awards season is finally upon us! For most of the world, that means absolutely nothing, but for the rest of us, the first major awards show is kicks off tonight with the 2017 Golden Globes on NBC. In covering both movies and TV, the Globes have a wide variety of nominations, and we here at UPROXX have singled out our predictions among the film and television nominees. (Spoiler alert: It’s already set to be a big night for La La Land, including the opening from host Jimmy Fallon.) So catch our live coverage of the Golden Globes, and find all the Golden Globe winners so far below, with the winners listed first in bold.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Tracee Ellis-Ross, Black-ish

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane The Virgin

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Atlanta

Black-ish

Mozart In The Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Best Limited Series

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell Or High Water

Lion

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Best Director — Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge Of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Television Series — Drama

The Crown

Game Of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

20th Century Women

Deadpool

La La Land

Florence Foster Jenkins

Sing Street

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart In The Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series — Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

Cant Stop The Feeling, Trolls

City Of Stars, La La Land

Faith, Sing

Gold, Gold

How Far I’ll Go, Moana

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All The Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B Vance, The People Vs OJ

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Nicholas Britell, Moonlight

Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Jóhann Jóhannsson, Arrival

Volker Bertelmann and Dustin O’Halloran, Lion

Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams, and Hans Zimmer, Hidden Figures

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Lena Heady, Game Of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life As A Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

Devine

Elle

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

Best Original Screenplay

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea

Taylor Sheridan, Hell Or High Water