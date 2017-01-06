Our Best Guesses At The 2017 Golden Globes TV Winners

Getty Image

The Golden Globes are here. This Sunday night on NBC, host Jimmy Fallon will tell a few jokes about the champagne-guzzling celebrities in attendance and then the Hollywood Foreign Press will hand out awards to, well, whoever the Hollywood Foreign Press wants to hand awards out to this year. The Golden Globes are always weird, especially in the TV categories. Sometimes this is good, because the emphasis on new shows can shine a light on people and projects that could really use it (Gina Rodriguez for Jane the Virgin, Rachel Bloom for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), but it also makes scrolling through lists of previous winners an exercise in disbelief (“Wait… The Affair won for Best Drama?”) And sometimes they don’t make sense at all. Take a few minutes to look back through nominees and winner from the past 10-15 years. It’s a trip.

All of which is to say, attempting to predict the winners can be a fool’s errand at best and a waste of everyone’s time at worst. But we’re going to do it anyway. Remember, these picks are not based on merit. They’re based on who we think the Hollywood Foreign Press will select. We’re not the ones you should be yelling at here.

Best Television Series — Drama

The Crown

Game Of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Brian: The Globes loves to award the new shiny and/or weird thing, which makes them both predictable and totally unpredictable. There are a lot of shiny new things here, on what is a really weird list. I’d like to see, oh, I don’t know, Stranger Things win? Yeah, let’s go with that.

Alan: Dude, it’s The Crown. It checks all the HFPA boxes: new, on a streaming service (and thus extra-new, as far as they’re concerned), and incredibly European. I could see Westworld winning due to the bigger buzz (plus it has Sir Anthony Hopkins and several other international actors), but a show about the young Queen Elizabeth seems much more HFPA’s speed than one about four ‘80s nerds who love to play D&D.

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Atlanta

Black-ish

Mozart In The Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Brian: Mozart in the Jungle has a Golden Globe despite the fact that it is watched by exactly zero people I know who do not work in some form of media. Just pointing that out. My pick here is Atlanta.

Alan: FX doesn’t have a great track record with HFPA, but it’s the only brand-new show in the bunch, which gives it a slight edge over the others. Still, my guess is that their love for Mozart doesn’t run out just yet.

Best Limited Series

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Brian: The Year of O.J. can only be stopped if the voters decide to get cute and contrarian. If they do, I hope The Night Manager wins, if only so we get more shows about arms dealers named Dickie in pastel shirts drinking champagne in Mallorca.

Alan: Here’s where FX should do juuust fine. HFPA loves being part of the zeitgeist, and the only thing People v. O.J. has going against it is that it aired a long time ago.