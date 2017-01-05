This Sunday’s Golden Globes Will ‘Acknowledge’ Recent Celebrity Deaths

Getty Image

Sunday’s 74th Golden Globes ceremony promises to be an affair stuffed with heartfelt speeches, drunken shenanigoats and host Jimmy Fallon likely making an attempt at getting an incredibly large game of Hungry Hungry Hippos going. The 2017 edition of the Globes will also feature something less trademark: Taking time out to honor the recent deaths of titans of the entertainment industry.

Globes producer Barry Adelman discussed the ceremony’s plans to “acknowledge” stars that have passed away during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards Preview Day. Adelman concedes that other award shows already provide this valuable service, but this is a different sort of scenario.

“We have not done an ‘In Memoriam’ on the Golden Globes. Those things are handled really well by the Oscars and the Screen Actors Guild,” he explained to People on Wednesday. “But we do realize there were some special circumstances of very recent nature that happened and I think we’ll be acknowledging that.”

Details beyond the plan to pay homage have been in relatively short supply. When speaking with Variety about the approach, Adelman noted that there’s a certain tone that’s been established for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s big soiree.

“We’ve always kept the show as a celebration and as a party, and yet we realize this is a special circumstance — certainly with the recent passings of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds,” explained the Globes producer. “So we’re going to acknowledge it, but we’re still in discussion with exactly how we’re going to do that.”

How the Golden Globes will achieve the balance of maintaining their “fun” award show aura while still taking time out to pay tribute to departed talents is still to be determined, but the ceremonies have nimbly maneuvered through similar scenarios before and we have reason to believe Sunday will be more than up to snuff.

