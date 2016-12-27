CBS/Getty

Despite a phenomenal series finale, many of The Good Wife‘s most familiar elements will live on in the new spinoff The Good Fight. The first trailer for the Christine Baranski-led legal drama debuted just over a week ago, but according to a script page obtained exclusively by Entertainment Weekly, it seems the character of Diane Lockhart was just as shocked by Donald Trump’s election victory as the rest of America. So much, in fact, that executive producers Robert and Michelle King decided to rewrite the opening eight days after shooting began.

“This scene was a last minute change to the script,” reads the Kings’ notes on the script page. “Like most pollsters, we thought Hillary Clinton would win the presidency, so we wrote scenes about Diane retiring from the law because she ‘broke every glass ceiling.’ Obviously we needed to rewrite — on the eighth day of shooting.”

Set in Lockhart’s home on the evening of Trump’s inauguration, the opening scene will apparently use video and audio clips from the actual inauguration to provoke the character’s “stunned” and “shell-shocked” reactions. As a result, The Good Fight‘s February premiere will likely serve as an unpleasant reminder to its liberal, progressive viewers of just how they felt on Tuesday, November 8th. “The show tends to be a satire of the liberal mindset,” the Kings added to their script notes. “So it felt funny and awful to play off of Diane’s stunned reaction to the inauguration.”

The Good Fight premieres February 19th on CBS All Access.

