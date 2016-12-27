Why Trump's Thank You Tour Is So Weird

Producers Rewrote ‘The Good Wife’ Spinoff To Include Trump’s Inauguration At The Last Minute

12.27.16 38 mins ago

CBS/Getty

Despite a phenomenal series finale, many of The Good Wife‘s most familiar elements will live on in the new spinoff The Good Fight. The first trailer for the Christine Baranski-led legal drama debuted just over a week ago, but according to a script page obtained exclusively by Entertainment Weekly, it seems the character of Diane Lockhart was just as shocked by Donald Trump’s election victory as the rest of America. So much, in fact, that executive producers Robert and Michelle King decided to rewrite the opening eight days after shooting began.

“This scene was a last minute change to the script,” reads the Kings’ notes on the script page. “Like most pollsters, we thought Hillary Clinton would win the presidency, so we wrote scenes about Diane retiring from the law because she ‘broke every glass ceiling.’ Obviously we needed to rewrite — on the eighth day of shooting.”

Set in Lockhart’s home on the evening of Trump’s inauguration, the opening scene will apparently use video and audio clips from the actual inauguration to provoke the character’s “stunned” and “shell-shocked” reactions. As a result, The Good Fight‘s February premiere will likely serve as an unpleasant reminder to its liberal, progressive viewers of just how they felt on Tuesday, November 8th. “The show tends to be a satire of the liberal mindset,” the Kings added to their script notes. “So it felt funny and awful to play off of Diane’s stunned reaction to the inauguration.”

The Good Fight premieres February 19th on CBS All Access.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

TAGSdonald trumpelection 2016The Good FightTHE GOOD WIFE

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 4 days ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP