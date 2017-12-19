T.J. Miller’s ‘Gorburger Show’ Has Been Canceled By Comedy Central

Comedy Central announced Tuesday that it has canceled The Gorburger Show after just one season — the fake talk show from the mind of T.J. Miller about a giant blue monster who takes over a Japanese television station. The series premiered on the network in April of 2017 after spending two seasons at Funny or Die from 2012 to 2013.

The news of the cancellation comes just hours after the Daily Beast published a disturbing report that accuses Miller of violently sexually assaulting a woman he was romantically involved while attending George Washington University in 2001. Although Comedy Central denies that the allegations factored into their decision not to move forward with the series, the timing does seem a bit too convenient. In a graphic account, an anonymous woman details several incidents in which sexual intercourse with Miller became violent, in one instance him punching her in the face and chipping a tooth; and in another instance, choking her and penetrating her with a beer bottle, in what she called a “five-hour ordeal.”

For his part, Miller, along with his wife Kate Miller, vehemently deny the allegations, claiming, “We met this woman over a decade ago while studying together in college, she attempted to break us up back then by plotting for over a year before making contradictory claims and accusations.”

