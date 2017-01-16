‘Gotham’ Releases The First Video Of Resurrected Proto-Joker Jerome

#Batman
Author Profile Picture
Entertainment Editor
01.16.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

Potential spoilers ahead.

Gotham season three is returning for mid-season premiere “Mad City: Ghosts” tonight, with two more episodes airing on the proceeding Mondays before the show goes back on hiatus until April 24th. And — as we’ve already learned — someone who seems an awful lot like the Joker is returning (for at least three episodes) as well.

We already saw some of Jerome Valeska’s new look when actor Cameron Monaghan posted makeup test pictures, but now we can see the final version of the resurrected Jerome in the promo video above and screencap below (in case the video gets pulled). And they are laying the Joker references on thick:

TOPICS#Batman
TAGSBatmanCameron MonaghanFoxgothamTHE JOKER
Author Profile Picture
When not writing for Uproxx, Caleb likes to volunteer at the legless cat shelter and photoshop the Babadook into all of his family photos. He once resolved the question “To be or not to be?” through the clever use of General Semantics. Your mom thinks you could be more like him if you only applied yourself.

Around The Web

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 3 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP