‘Gotham’ Releases The First Video Of Resurrected Proto-Joker Jerome

Potential spoilers ahead.

Gotham season three is returning for mid-season premiere “Mad City: Ghosts” tonight, with two more episodes airing on the proceeding Mondays before the show goes back on hiatus until April 24th. And — as we’ve already learned — someone who seems an awful lot like the Joker is returning (for at least three episodes) as well.

We already saw some of Jerome Valeska’s new look when actor Cameron Monaghan posted makeup test pictures, but now we can see the final version of the resurrected Jerome in the promo video above and screencap below (in case the video gets pulled). And they are laying the Joker references on thick: