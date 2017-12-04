The fall finale episode of Gotham Season 4 airs this Thursday, and — being a finale episode — you know what that means: not-actually-the-joker-but-may-as-well-be character Jerome Valeska (Cameron Monaghan) is coming back to be killed, maimed, or otherwise used as an entertaining misdirection again. Executive producer John Stephens admitted as much earlier this year, Monaghan himself posted on Instagram from the set last month, and now this trailer for the finale makes it official:
‘Gotham’s Fall Finale Trailer Trots Out Their Joker/Not-Joker
