Video contains potential spoilers.

“Gotham has no heroes. Nothing but darkness. I would like to share that with you.” Proto-Joker Jerome Valeska (Cameron Monaghan) made good on that promise during Monday’s episode of Gotham, returning from the dead and setting off explosives along the power grid, plunging all of Gotham into a blackout after telling the public via live TV to do whatever they want and be reborn like he was. Also, his face had been removed and he’d just stapled it back on, like some straight-up Death Of The Family stuff.

This show is bonkers.

Now Fox has released a spoiler-filled three-minute long trailer for next Monday’s winter finale episode, “The Gentle Art Of Making Enemies,” in which Jerome and Bruce face off and Bruce seems to literally punch Jerome’s face off. (Told you this show is bonkers.)

The trailer is filled with misdirection, like at 2:48 when it appears Nygma is shooting Penguin but he’s actually shooting past him at someone or something off screen. And all of this Jerome stuff could prove be a disappointing misdirection.