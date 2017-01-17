When Gotham wrapped up for the winter break, basically everything went to hell in a handbasket. And the next three episodes probably aren’t going to help matters!
- Gordon’s (Ben McKenzie) relationship with Leslie (Morena Baccarin) managed to somehow get more trashed than it already was, since he sorta gunned down her husband right in front of her. Sure, he was possessed by a terrible rage virus, but Leslie probably isn’t going to care.
- Neither is her dear hubby’s dad, Carmine Falcone (John Doman), who forcibly retired at the end of season one but made it clear to the Court of Owls, the creepy Eyes Wide Shut fan club/secret city-controll conspiracy that if his son died, he’d burn Gotham to the ground.
- Speaking of the Court of Owls, Bruce (David Mazouz) and Selina (Carmen Bicondova) managed to annoy them by breaking into their vault, and accidentally discovered Selina’s mom was still alive.
- Oh, and amid all this, Edward Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) learned that Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) murdered the woman who looked like the love of his life (who Nygma murdered last season, confused yet?) and teamed up with Gordon’s insane ex Barbara (Erin Richards) to take him down. Which surely will not go wrong at all!
So, with all this going wrong, what else, you might wonder, could make their lives worse? Well, Cameron Monaghan’s return as Jerome, who looks suspiciously like Franken-Joker, probably isn’t going to help! We’ll find out just how much worse tonight at 8pm EST on Fox. Join us, won’t you?
Man, they’re not even trying to spin this one at all. FRANKENSTEIN ALL THE WAY
FRANKENPROSTITUTE
“I have nothing to hide.” Well, in the sense that there’s anything in his past Gotham voters care about at all since the news media calls him a gangster on air.
So she’s supposed to be what, Nancy Grace?
Selina kiiiiinda has a point.
You’re not dating that billionaire kid are you?
“Who’s my father?” “CERTAINLY NOT BRUCE WAYNE MY QUESTION ISN’T SUSPICIOUS AT ALL”
I want to point out there have been four scenes and we haven’t finished with the guest cast credits yet.
It’s creepy that Zsasz drinks milk
You see an adult drinking milk in a movie, he’s either a Mormon, a sociopath, or both.
Zsasz, no offense, but when it comes to Gordon you’re like 0 for 3.
How does Zassz not have outstanding warrents?
Gotham is corrupt?
It’s not good when the mob boss sends the assassin as a messenger, right?
Supposed to be a great fight between these two tonight
Oh they’re gonna wreck shop.
Good Lord, Jim, where do you live?
section 8?
Penguin meets Fauxprah.
He’s got a Penguin head on his umbrella.
Or is it a cane?
This dude is like a blond Dean Winters.
Bullock is right, Gordo reeeee-ally should not have shown up.
yea that doesn’t seem like the best idea
The sun always comes out in Gotham for a funeral.
We’re apparently only getting a three or four ep run before sweeps. Which is… odd.
And we’re live!
How do you think Gotham celebrates MLK Day?