When Gotham wrapped up for the winter break, basically everything went to hell in a handbasket. And the next three episodes probably aren’t going to help matters!

Gordon’s (Ben McKenzie) relationship with Leslie (Morena Baccarin) managed to somehow get more trashed than it already was, since he sorta gunned down her husband right in front of her. Sure, he was possessed by a terrible rage virus, but Leslie probably isn’t going to care.

Neither is her dear hubby’s dad, Carmine Falcone (John Doman), who forcibly retired at the end of season one but made it clear to the Court of Owls, the creepy Eyes Wide Shut fan club/secret city-controll conspiracy that if his son died, he’d burn Gotham to the ground.

Speaking of the Court of Owls, Bruce (David Mazouz) and Selina (Carmen Bicondova) managed to annoy them by breaking into their vault, and accidentally discovered Selina’s mom was still alive.

Oh, and amid all this, Edward Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) learned that Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) murdered the woman who looked like the love of his life (who Nygma murdered last season, confused yet?) and teamed up with Gordon’s insane ex Barbara (Erin Richards) to take him down. Which surely will not go wrong at all!

So, with all this going wrong, what else, you might wonder, could make their lives worse? Well, Cameron Monaghan’s return as Jerome, who looks suspiciously like Franken-Joker, probably isn’t going to help! We’ll find out just how much worse tonight at 8pm EST on Fox. Join us, won’t you?