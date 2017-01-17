Caped Crusader Saves Kids From Scary Clowns

Let’s Talk Tonight’s Geeky TV: ‘Gotham’ Is Back

#Batman
01.16.17 15 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

When Gotham wrapped up for the winter break, basically everything went to hell in a handbasket. And the next three episodes probably aren’t going to help matters!

  • Gordon’s (Ben McKenzie) relationship with Leslie (Morena Baccarin) managed to somehow get more trashed than it already was, since he sorta gunned down her husband right in front of her. Sure, he was possessed by a terrible rage virus, but Leslie probably isn’t going to care.
  • Neither is her dear hubby’s dad, Carmine Falcone (John Doman), who forcibly retired at the end of season one but made it clear to the Court of Owls, the creepy Eyes Wide Shut fan club/secret city-controll conspiracy that if his son died, he’d burn Gotham to the ground.
  • Speaking of the Court of Owls, Bruce (David Mazouz) and Selina (Carmen Bicondova) managed to annoy them by breaking into their vault, and accidentally discovered Selina’s mom was still alive.
  • Oh, and amid all this, Edward Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) learned that Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) murdered the woman who looked like the love of his life (who Nygma murdered last season, confused yet?) and teamed up with Gordon’s insane ex Barbara (Erin Richards) to take him down. Which surely will not go wrong at all!

So, with all this going wrong, what else, you might wonder, could make their lives worse? Well, Cameron Monaghan’s return as Jerome, who looks suspiciously like Franken-Joker, probably isn’t going to help! We’ll find out just how much worse tonight at 8pm EST on Fox. Join us, won’t you?

TOPICS#Batman
TAGSBatmanDC COMICSgothamliveblogs

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 12 hours ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 3 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP