‘Gotham’ Gets Gothic And ‘Supergirl’ Returns On This Week’s Geeky TV

Last week on Gotham, Nygma went all Gothic on Penguin’s psyche, Selina is unable to spot her mom scamming her, Gordon narrowly dodged having to beat up Zsasz again, and, oh yeah, reanimated corpses are running around the city, Frankenstein-style. And yes, they’re working on a Franken-Joker, er, Franken-Jerome, in the second part of this three-part Gothic tale Gotham is running. Yep, after next week, the show’s on hiatus until April; you can thank 24: Legacy for spending three months in suspense. So what’s happening over elsewhere in the DC TV multiverse?





Kevin Smith takes the directing duties for Supergirl‘s midseason premiere. Mostly this is about setting up new problems as the midseason finale kicked off the Invasion! megacrossover, and the Dominators, as you can see from the trailer, are back, presumably to take out a paperwork grievance against Supergirl since this is an alternate reality and surely they’re not evil in every timel-they are? Oh, well then. Also, Mon-El wants to be a hero, James Olsen is still the Guardian, aliens still want Mon-El for nefarious purposes, oh, and the real Hank Henshaw, who is still calling himself Cyborg Superman despite that really not making any sense, is still out there and still grumpy over that whole “left for dead in the jungle by J’onn J’onz” thing. We’ll be liveblogging Gotham tonight at 8pm EST on Fox; Supergirl will be airing at 8pm EST on the CW. Join us, won’t you?