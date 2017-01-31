‘Gotham’ Wraps And ‘Supergirl’ Flies On This Week’s Geeky TV

Last week on Gotham, Jerome, aka Franken-Joker, turned out to be very much alive and very much into causing chaos. And also really into getting caught up on the show he’d missed since he was dead and offering snarky observations. Anyway, Jerome is back, he’s blacked out the entire city while his band of cultists is running around wrecking everything, and Gordon has to somehow serve and protect in the midst of all this. Probably it’s still better than being trapped in Arkham, though. We’ll find out tonight at 8pm EST on Fox, and we’ll be liveblogging Jerome’s rise.
Meanwhile, in a more cheerful part of the DC cinematic multiverse:
OK, maybe not that cheerful, but yes, Livewire, the electricity wielding supervillain with a grudge against Kara is back and ready to, uh, well probably get her butt kicked all over again. Sure, she doesn’t have the Silver Banshee by her side, and Kara doesn’t have the Flash. But Supergirl just saved a bunch of humans from a slaver planet without her powers. Beating up Reddy Kill-O-Watt with her powers doesn’t seem like such a tall order. We’ll find out tonight also at 8pm EST on the CW, and we’ll be switching over the liveblog to Supergirl next week, since Gotham is on hiatus until April. Join us, won’t you?
he has his bat scowl down. now all he needs is a voice modulater so he doesn’t sound like a highschooler about to shoot up a class room
Bruce is going all Hitchcock on Jerome’s ass.
It always ends at the Hall of mirrors.
Bruce is totally going for a face/off.
Nobody just kills anybody in this show.
Try climbing UP the pole Bruce.
Alfred is in Punch Heaven.
that gave me the willies watching him pull that out of his arm
This episode is hilariously gross.
I like that he’s blatantly trying to break out of his cuffs in a spotlight.
Anybody else remember the Human Bullet from the Tick animated series?
I’m waiting for the flying Grayson nod
Seems inevitable?
No you fire him OUT of the cannon.
I love how Jerome is incapable of killing cast members. Extras not so much.
Life is cheap and so is casting.
Man oh man. This show. Piranhas.
Pretty clearly they were annoyed they were getting bumped by 24 Legacy and took it out on standards and practices.
Oh man. That face is coming off.
so this is just the dark knight then
If the Dark Knight were even more excessive.
Reminds me of that Batman TAS episode where Joker takes the mayor’s son to the carnival.
Cameron Monaghan clearly listened to criticism.
OK, that was funny.
Man, this episode.
The genesis of this episode: “Think we can make standards and practices barf?”
I think the only reason I’m going to check out Legion is because FX has such a good track record with their shows.
The guy who showruns Fargo created it.
Fargo has been brilliant
That’s good enough for me.
“I’d be proud if I weren’t so terrified.” Bruce and Alfred at their healthiest.
I love they’re plugging Legion on Fox now.
Where did they get the electricity for all this?
They’ve got the Flash on a hamster wheel out back.
Ooof that wackamole. This is a messy episode!
Alfred is like “GET THE POINT?”
that was clever
Are they treating him like Woodhouse?
Bets Fish saves him?
If Penguin makes it out of this I know what’s coming next…
[2.bp.blogspot.com]
Bruce is really filling out the bravado aspect of his personality
Yeah, it’s quite entertaining.
David Mazouz can really sell this.
It’s the Transparent Falcon!
Why do straightjackets so closely resemble Nehru jackets?
You know, as getting rejected by your crush goes…I’ve had worse.
Ed, come on. A death trap? JUST SHOOT HIM.
This is Gotham. Death traps are required.
I just hope Penguin has a utility belt.
We’ll tune in same Penguin time, same Penguin channel next… April.
Oh hey there’s a disaster and the executive isn’t available? Not cutting commentary at all!
i bet Gotham city could handle a trump presidency
Trump would be naked in clown makeup calling Jerome “Daddy” within a week of coming to this city.
I forget, is that Gordon’s father?
I kinda wanted Harvey to punch one into a cell.
Between the fires and Cory Michael Smith there’s going to be no scenery left.
They’re going full William Castle.
Boy, this is gonna be awkward.
I think I would rather be a janitor at GCPD than a cop.
Working in the records office, provided you don’t take your coworkers.
They lost the Michael Jackson cosplayers. They’re doomed.
Wait, why aren’t the Gotham PD just shooting? It’s not like they’re into civil rights?
Did they seriously put a preview of the Super Bowl preshow in front of this episode?
And we’re live!