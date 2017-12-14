Hugh Jackman’s ‘Greatest Showman’ Is Doing A Live TV Ad For Maximum Showmanship

12.13.17

Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendaya will be engaging in a special feat of daring on Sunday night. They’ll be participating in what Fox is billing as “the first-ever live movie commercial.”

During this weekend’s telecast of A Christmas Story Live (which is exactly what it sounds like), Jackman, Efron, Zendaya, and Keala Settle will perform “Come Alive” from the upcoming P.T. Barnum biopic The Greatest Showman. The film’s director Michael Gracey helms the two-and-a-half minute spot alongisde SNL and 30 Rock vet Beth McCarthy-Miller, which also boasts 150 dancers, a 360-degree shoot and probably some mild gasping.

“As we continue to drive innovation in both our programming and ad products, we are thrilled to be working in partnership with our sister film studio in this exciting live holiday event,” said Fox Network Groups exec Suzanne Sullivan on the live advertising strategy. “We can’t wait to watch as Hugh, Zac, Zendaya and Keala make history and unwrap the first-ever live theatrical commercial on FOX’s air.”

As you can see, Hugh’s been staying in prime musical shape for such a challenge.

Seeing as movie trailers have become events in themselves, it doesn’t seem like all that outrageous of a leap to try out a live trailer. The reception will likely determine if this advertising without a net plan becomes a trend.

The Greatest Showman arrives in theaters in not quite live form on December 20.

