We’re still plopped in the golden age of TV revivals, reboots and repackagings, so why not add some iconic ’70s cops to the mix? According to The Hollywood Reporter, we’re in line to get just that. The big name reportedly bringing the program back to TV has a word of warning about news surrounding the project, though.

THR reports that Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn is shepherding a rebooting take on Starsky & Hutch for TV. (You might recall Hollywood trotting out a film version of Starsky & Hutch starring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson over a decade back.) Gunn is said to be executive producing the project as well as writing the pilot with his brother Brian Gunn and cousin Mark Gunn in what’s been described as a “character-driven hourlong procedural” although it’s apparently ” just a pitch and there is no script as of yet.”

Gunn saw the news of Sony’s Starsky & Hutch reboot in his travels and while he didn’t exactly confirm or deny his potential involvement, he stressed that fans should exercise caution about the reports.

“Lots of misinformation about Starsky & Hutch TV show out there so be wary of what you read!” tweeted Gunn. “More to come soon, okay?”

What the misinformation might be is still somewhat of a mystery, but for right now it’s fun to imagine what Gunn would bring to the table with Starsky & Hutch. Both Guardians of the Galaxy movies showcased Gunn’s ability to handle throwbacks and dammit I’d love to know who the 2010s Paul Michael Glaser and David Soul are. Even with the “more to come” asterisk, I’m intrigued. Are you? Let’s sort this out in the comments.

