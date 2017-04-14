Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Working for the same company that owns Star Wars and Marvel Comics certainly has its perks for the folks at Jimmy Kimmel Live. It’s the perfect spot to premiere hot trailers, introduce casts, and just do anything to push and promote projects across the board. Put that vertical integration to good use and get those synergy juices flowing.

That’s what the company is currently doing for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ahead of its release at the start of May. Chris Pratt has popped in on Jimmy Kimmel Live quite a few times to introduce trailers, but the entire cast will be making an appearance on Monday’s show for a special Guardians-themed night. Kimmel didn’t have to wait until Monday to introduce one star of the film because he’s already a main part of Kimmel’s show.